Logan Routt couldn’t help but think about his days on the football field prior to his first career start with the West Virginia basketball team against Rider.

That’s because the redshirt junior walk-on was elevated into the starting lineup due to a nagging knee injury to Sagaba Konate so the saying kept playing in his head.

A saying that he heard often bantered on the sidelines or in huddles when he was a three-year starter at quarterback at Cameron High School from one of his assistant coaches.

Essentially when one man goes down, another has to step up with a unique twist.

“He was a military guy so he related everything to war. But if somebody drops the rifle are you going to sit around and crap yourself or are you going to pick it up and start shooting,” Routt said.

If what unfolded on the floor is any indication, it is certainly the latter for the in-state native.

Routt tallied a career high eight rebounds to go along with seven points providing quality minutes in Konate’s stead. It’s a testament to just how far his game has developed from the time he first arrived.

How far?

“It’s crazy how far he’s come. You’re talking about a guy who didn’t really get recruited by the D2 schools and has worked and worked and worked,” head coach Bob Huggins said.

That work parlayed into a scholarship last season and while he elected to give that back in order to help his head coach fill out his roster this past spring, Routt has only continued his progression.

He has transformed his body during his time on campus but perhaps most impressively has been his confidence as he now understands that he can indeed play at this level.

“I just create space and show my numbers and once I get it do what I have to do,” Routt said.

He has seen nine minutes in at least every game but one this season and has increased his scoring to 2.7 points per game as a valuable depth piece off the bench. One that Huggins would likely admit he wasn’t sure he would have when Routt first joined the program.

Some of that can be simply attributed to the fact that Routt understands his role and doesn’t try to go outside the framework of what is being asked of him. A harder task to complete than you’d expect for some players that get caught up in trying to overcompensate when they’re on the floor.

He simply tries to grab rebounds and understands where to catch the ball to score.

“I mean he’s a legitimate player at the five and that’s coming a long way. He does what he can do. He doesn’t get out of his lane,” Huggins said.

Routt isn’t sure if how many more starts are in his future but he does admit that it felt different to run out on the carpet for the first time. And if his name is called again, he’ll likely go back to those fall Friday nights on the football field to find any extra motivation he might need.

“I just had to play my role and had a little more minutes and different opportunities,” Routt said.