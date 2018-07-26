SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Going overseas was an adjustment for Alex Ruoff for a number of reasons at first.

Of course there are issues with just being away from family, learning a new culture and all the other things that come with relocating to a country.

But there have been plenty of changes on the court as well.

“There’s not so much isolation. It’s kind of like basketball was here about 15-years ago. A lot more fundamentals, a lot more passing and a lot higher basketball IQ,” he said.

That has forced him to grow up some on the court as well.

“I had a couple rookie experiences where I thought I was going to dominate a player that was 35-years old and just lit me up due to basketball IQ,” he said.

He’s made some changes to his game as well. While he still shoots the three-ball like he did with the Mountaineers, he has settled into the role of more of a point forward.

“I don’t think WVU fans would recognize my game,” he said.

Ruoff will be entering his 11th season playing professionally this fall with previous stops in Belgium, Germany and most recently Spain. After graduating from West Virginia, Ruoff took his initial contract in Belgium without any knowledge of the place he just wanted to continue his playing career.

“It was a pretty incredible experience that first year and it just went from there,” he said.

Now over a decade later, he’s still at it with some minor hiccups.

Last season, Ruoff was playing in Barcelona in the Asociación de Clubs de Baloncesto before he sustained a knee injury that would cost him the remainder of his season. He traveled back to the states and had surgery in January to start the recovery process. Since then he has been in Morgantown for the past six months rehabbing and attempting to get ready for next year.

The plan is for him to be cleared in a few weeks with a return to the court planned for this August. He has been getting looks from teams in both Spain and Germany at this stage.

“It’s been a hell of a ride. If I could finish in Spain that would be ideal,” he said.

The experience also has taught him a lot about himself and the differences between America and other places around the globe in perspectives and beliefs.

Now 31, Ruoff realizes that his professional career won’t last forever although he does expect to be playing for several more seasons before moving onto something new. Peak age for players overseas is typically between 28-34 and he plans to avoid wearing down his body.

As for life after basketball, Ruoff first thought about getting into coaching before looking at other avenues. But now he’s come back to the beginning on that front while also considering a possibility of getting involved in the strength and conditioning aspect.

He earned a degree in history during his time at West Virginia and comes from a line of educators so there is always the possibility he could follow in those footsteps as well.

But Ruoff still has some years on the court left before it comes to any of that.