Sabins not jumping to make changes as the bottom of WVU's lineup produces

The bottom three in WVU's lineup produced in a big way this past weekend for West Virginia. Even with that success, head coach Steve Sabins is not wanting to change anything ahead of their Super Regional against LSU.

Ben Lumsden, Brodie Kresser, and Armani Guzman went a combined 17-for-38 (.447) with 12 RBIs and eight runs scored during the Clemson Regional this past weekend, begging the question of whether they should be moved up in the lineup or be moved around against the Tigers this weekend.

"Well, if your seven through nine hole hitters, you know, are hitting .850 and winning regionals, like, should those guys be your one through three hole hitters, what the hell are you doing. So there's always like a balance of just trying to keep it in perspective, like they had a great week, and we love what they do, and then the familiarity of where you hit in that lineup," Sabins said.

While Kresser has been WVU's everyday shortstop, Guzman and Lumsden were inserted into the lineup for the first time in a long time this past weekend.

Lumsden was making his first start since February, while Guzman was making his first real set of starts in over a month.

"It was incredible. Like I hadn't really seen much like that before. Guzman was a nine-hole hitter the entire week. And he was the tournament MVP, and by far the best player on the field. It's a noncontest... I bet there's never been a nine-hole hitter been a tournament MVP. I would imagine that's probably the case. So what he did was epic, and then the guy hadn't started for six weeks, so it even makes it crazier," Sabins said.

Sabins said he could feel Guzman's confidence helps him carry himself through games for the Mountaineers, and by exuding that confidence, it helped him find success this past weekend.

"His mentality has been so spot on, like you want to talk about a confident guy, that's not arrogant. I think when he walked off Kentucky game one, he hit a ball off the cap a little bit, and that's the way we ended up scoring and walking it off. And he said it was a slider that hung away from him, and he got it off the cap a little bit. He's like, if it would have, if it would have broke more into my bat, I would have hit a homer.. So he really truthfully knew that if the guy would have done something different with a slider, he would have hit a homer and he wasn't being cocky, he wasn't being arrogant. He just is in such a strong place competing right now that he knows that he'll have success. And so as a nine-hole with limited experience, pretty, pretty cool," Sabins said.



