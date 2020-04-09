Auburndale (Fla.) safety Aubrey Burks had been in contact with assistant Jahmile Addae before he even arrived in Morgantown but things picked up in a major way of late with a scholarship offer.

Burks, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, had been in touch with Addae since his time at Minnesota but the two recently reconnected in a big way with the assistant making it clear where he stood on the board.