Safety Lewis excited over West Virginia offer
New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton Senior safety Ronald Lewis has been patient with the process.
Lewis, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, has seen his recruitment take off of late with a number of power five offers including from Virginia, Purdue, Oregon State, Colorado and most recently from West Virginia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news