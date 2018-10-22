The outrage is palpable, the uproar understandable after West Virginia dropped a lethargic, lackluster and lousy 30-14 loss at Iowa State.

There were few bright spots and even fewer aspects upon which to hang the proverbial hat moving forward. For all that the Mountaineers did to reach a 5-0 start and No. 6 ranking it is, as said, the last impression that makes the lasting impression.

Until the next game, that is.