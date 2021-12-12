Second half run lifts West Virginia over Kent State

Behind 27 points from Taz Sherman, West Virginia was able to rebound from a poor first half and defeat Kent State 63-50.

Five early points from Sean McNeil put the Mountaineers ahead at the game's start, but things began to move fairly slowly on both sides.

Both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net, with Kent State and West Virginia each experiencing lengthy dry spells. But it was West Virginia would would enter halftime in possession of the 25-22 lead, no thanks to the team's shooting at the foul line.

The Mountaineers saw some success in the second half's opening minutes, going ahead by nine points six minutes in. But they struggled to shake the Golden Flashes, who scored three quick baskets to trim the WVU lead.

Led by Taz Sherman, West Virginia kept Kent State at arm's length — and then some —as the clock ticked toward zero. WVU reached a double-digit lead with eight minutes left and wouldn't stop moving forward.

The Mountaineers entered the final minute ahead by 11 — a lead that was insurmountable for the Golden Flashes.