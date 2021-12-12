 WVSports - Second half run lifts West Virginia over Kent State
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-12 17:04:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Second half run lifts West Virginia over Kent State

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) looks to pass while defended by Kent State Golden Flashes forward VonCameron Davis (1) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) looks to pass while defended by Kent State Golden Flashes forward VonCameron Davis (1) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. (Ben Queen/USA Today Sports)
Jared Serre • WVSports
Staff Writer
@JaredSerre

Behind 27 points from Taz Sherman, West Virginia was able to rebound from a poor first half and defeat Kent State 63-50.

Five early points from Sean McNeil put the Mountaineers ahead at the game's start, but things began to move fairly slowly on both sides.

Both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net, with Kent State and West Virginia each experiencing lengthy dry spells. But it was West Virginia would would enter halftime in possession of the 25-22 lead, no thanks to the team's shooting at the foul line.

The Mountaineers saw some success in the second half's opening minutes, going ahead by nine points six minutes in. But they struggled to shake the Golden Flashes, who scored three quick baskets to trim the WVU lead.

Led by Taz Sherman, West Virginia kept Kent State at arm's length — and then some —as the clock ticked toward zero. WVU reached a double-digit lead with eight minutes left and wouldn't stop moving forward.

The Mountaineers entered the final minute ahead by 11 — a lead that was insurmountable for the Golden Flashes.

Stat Attack

Sherman led the Mountaineers in scoring, finishing with 27 points.

Jalen Bridges finished with a team-high six rebounds, while Pauly Paulicap and Taz Sherman followed him with five each.

Up Next

The Mountaineers (9-1) return to the court on Saturday as they travel to UAB. The 5 p.m. tipoff will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

