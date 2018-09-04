CHARLOTTE – It’s not a secret anymore.

That’s what defensive coordinator Tony Gibson used to describe West Virginia rolling out an even front for a handful of snaps in the season opener against Tennessee.

Now with the opener in the rear-view mirror he was glad to discuss it.

What had been rumored for quite some time, came to fruition on the field as the Mountaineers went into a four-man defensive line to combat some of the insert zone that the Volunteers were using.