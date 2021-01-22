Senior Impact: Safety Mahone returning to West Virginia
West Virginia will add yet another senior back to the defense in 2021 after starting safety Sean Mahone announced he would be returning for another year.
Mahone, 5-foot-11, 203-pounds, has spent five years with the program after redshirting as a freshman but saw his playing time increase drastically during his junior campaign.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news