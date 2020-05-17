All athletic activities continue to be at a standstill in Morgantown, but construction on some of the buildings that house those sports are still going on as planned.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created issues on practically every front for college programs forcing salary reductions, furloughs and other cost-saving measures to help weather the storm.

But some of the major construction projects at West Virginia that are ongoing already had funding dedicated outside the normal constraints of the 2020 or 2021 budget.

“The projects that we are continuing to work on have nothing to do with our budgets for this year or next year,” director of athletics Shane Lyons said.

The largest of those is the current facelift to the Puskar Center which was funded through gifts as well as future bonds and is expected to be completed by the start of the football season.

“So, we are not stopping construction there,” he said.

The renovations will cover 72,000 square feet of space to go along with an additional 13,700 square feet expansion as well. The project is set to provide West Virginia with newer and bigger locker rooms, coaches offices, position meeting rooms and more.

The replacement and renovations to the Coliseum seating is another project that has been funded by a gift that was specifically earmarked for that. That project will replace the current seats on a one-to-one basis while making them a darker shade of blue while adding cup holders to each one.

Construction on the LED videoboards in the south endzone at Milan Puskar Stadium and the court overhang at the Coliseum also will be continue because those capital funds were provided by the 16-year extension with Learfield IMG College.

“All of those projects will continue because they’ve been earmarked specifically for those projects and they have nothing to do with our fiscal year 20 or 21 budgets,” Lyons said.

The final piece of the puzzle is the Olympic sports weight room at the site of the vacant Natatorium due to a gift from the Hazel Ruby McClain Charitable Trust.

The Performance Center will become the home for strength and conditioning, training, rehabilitation and nutrition for all WVU Olympic sport programs. It should allow for multiple teams to use it at once and alleviate scheduling concerns associated with the area.

“I can’t use that money for anything else,” he said.

The West Virginia football season is currently slated to open Sept. 5 in Atlanta against Florida State, while the basketball program does not play its first scheduled regular season game until Nov. 10 in the Coliseum against Fairleigh Dickinson.