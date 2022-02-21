Sherman scores 1,000th point as WVU falls to TCU

Despite Taz Sherman becoming the 55th Mountaineer to reach the 1,000 point plateau, West Virginia could not overtake TCU Monday night, falling 77-67.

Sherman's first points, coming by way of a 3-pointer five minutes into the game, gave the Mountaineers their first lead of the game — a lead that would quickly be wrestled away as the two teams went basket for basket.

TCU, led by guard Damion Baugh, dominated the glass in the first half, out-rebounding WVU 18-13. The Horned Frogs then turned those opportunities in to six second-chance points and seven fastbreak points.

Along with Sherman, forward Jalen Bridges helped keep West Virginia alive, with the Fairmont native tallying nine first-half points. The Mountaineers ended the first half with a 10-0 run, allowing TCU to enter halftime holding a meager one-point lead.

The Horned Frogs opened the second half on a quick 9-2 run of their own, reinforcing their lead. In response, the Mountaineers shot much worse from the field than in the game's first half, ending having shot at a 34.6% clip.

Ultimately, TCU held a double-digit lead entering the final four minutes — a separation that was too much for West Virginia to overcome, cementing another Mountaineers loss.