West Virginia will not have the services of transfer guard Omar Silverio after his waiver and appeal were denied by the NCAA.

Silverio committed to West Virginia March 2 from Manhattan where he followed his close friend Jose Perez, who had left the Jaspers the year before due to the sudden coaching change. Silverio didn't play last season but during the 2021 campaign.

Earlier in his career, Silverio started at Rhode Island before leaving there after his first year and heading to Hofstra.

In his last season with the Pride in 2021 he averaged 10.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37-percent from the field. He also shot 36-percent from three and 92-percent from the line.

A native of the Dominican Republic, the decision to deny the appeal will cost Silverio the remainder of his college eligibility and leaves West Virginia with 11 scholarship players.

"I know Omar is disappointed that he won't be able to compete this season as a Mountaineer and that his collegiate career is over," head coach Josh Eilert said. "He is a wonderful person, and I know he will be successful in whatever career path he chooses. All of us enjoyed our time with him, and we wish him well."