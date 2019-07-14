Simmons planning trip to West Virginia
Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern running back Jordon Simmons had over 25 scholarship offers prior to whittling his list down to 10 and one of those is expected to receive a visit soon.
That school would be West Virginia.
The Mountaineers have maintained contact with Simmons since first offering a scholarship led by the efforts of outside linebackers coach Al Pogue.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news