Smith talks camp stop, set for another WVU visit
Columbia (Md.) Wilde Lake safety Osita Smith doesn’t have any doubts where he fits on the West Virginia recruiting board.
“They want me for sure here at safety,” he said. “Free or the other three they run here.”
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news