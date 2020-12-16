The scholarship situation is becoming more clear when it comes to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program after a flurry of off-season activity and the early signing period approaching

After the traditional February signing day, the football program had a pair of scholarships held over from the 2020 recruiting class along with a full allotment of 25 for the following year. Then it became a balancing act with the coaches to make sure they could address their overall roster concerns through additions while making the puzzle pieces fit within the available scholarship limits.