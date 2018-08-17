There’s not a lot of mystery at the top of the wide receiver totem pole.

No, the four players that were expected to start are indeed in line to do so. Seniors David Sills and Gary Jennings will assuredly retain their roles, while deep threat junior Marcus Simms and Alabama transfer T.J. Simmons, a redshirt sophomore, round out the first wave.

“The veteran guys are pretty much hitting on all cylinders,” position coach Tyron Carrier said.

But the battle for who exactly will represent the second group is a much more interesting affair for Carrier to sort out.