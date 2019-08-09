West Virginia is adding a punter to the roster in former LSU specialist Josh Growden.

Growden, an Australian punter, will spend his final season in Morgantown and has already arrived on campus according to a source.

The former Tiger punter will have one season of eligibility remaining and arrives after serving as the pooch punter for the SEC program a season ago averaging 34.9 per attempt. In 2016, Growden averaged 41.4 per boot with a career best 57 attempts.

He was named an all-SEC freshman for those efforts.

West Virginia had a pair of freshmen at punter during the early stages of fall camp with Kolton McGhee and Leighton Bechdel serving in the role. Growden should add experience to that group.

A graduate transfer, Growden should be immediately eligible but will have to go through the acclimation period during fall camp as all new additions do.