Source: West Virginia football adds Australian punter Growden
West Virginia is adding a punter to the roster in former LSU specialist Josh Growden.
Growden, an Australian punter, will spend his final season in Morgantown and has already arrived on campus according to a source.
The former Tiger punter will have one season of eligibility remaining and arrives after serving as the pooch punter for the SEC program a season ago averaging 34.9 per attempt. In 2016, Growden averaged 41.4 per boot with a career best 57 attempts.
He was named an all-SEC freshman for those efforts.
West Virginia had a pair of freshmen at punter during the early stages of fall camp with Kolton McGhee and Leighton Bechdel serving in the role. Growden should add experience to that group.
A graduate transfer, Growden should be immediately eligible but will have to go through the acclimation period during fall camp as all new additions do.
