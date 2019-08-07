Numerous position battles are taking place in Morgantown during fall camp but some of the least talked about are happening within West Virginia’s special teams. The team’s preseason depth chart had redshirt junior kicker Evan Staley slotted has the team’s starting kicker, kickoff man and punter. However, that won’t likely be the case come West Virginia’s season-opener against James Madison at Milan Puskar Stadium on Aug. 31.

Handling all three kicking duties is indeed a lot for a player to handle in a single game but a preseason depth chart is certainly subject to change and isn’t a perfect blueprint for how things will play out.

What is most certain to happen though is Staley retaining the starting placekicker job which he has held down since late October of the 2017 season.

However, question marks remain at the holding and punting positions with the departure of Billy Kinney, who averaged 40.98 yards per punt last season.

“We’re just trying to help each other and put us in the best position,” Staley said.

Punter

While Staley and redshirt freshman Casey legg punted during the spring, both don’t look to be competing at the position during fall camp. Staley in particular hasn’t taken any reps at punter at this point in fall camp.

That’s because the team has added a pair of freshmen in Kolton McGhee and Leighton Bechdel and the two have looked to be the only ones competing for the starting punter position.

“I’m focusing on that kicking and kickoff,” Staley said. “We got two younger guys right now working at the punting position Kolton McGhee and Leighton Bechdel and they’re both doing a good job. They’re coming along and learning the scheme adjusting from that high school to college speed and I think they’ll come along well…one of them will handle the job.”

During West Virginia’s spring game in April, Staley and Legg each averaged no more than 36.2 yards per punt.

West Virginia Mountaineers freshman Kolton McGhee is competing for the starting punter job.

Holder There are currently two players competing for the holder position in quarterbacks Jack Allison and Trey Lowe.

This battle is an important one for the field goal unit and will be decided by whoever proves to have the strongest communication with Staley and of course the one who’s most effective and consistent.

Communication between the holder and kicker is obviously critical and is built through reps and instruction by the kicker on how he wants the ball held. Needless to say, every detail is crucial.

“That relationship is huge,” Staley said. “I gotta be able to trust him that every time that ball is going to be in the right spot, right lean, laces out. So just that building that relationship with both holders is huge and my confidence and the success of the team.”

Both Allison and Lowe have made significant strides at the holding position since the spring according to Staley, but there’s still work left to be done to determine the victor.

“I think we’re going in the right direction,” Staley said. “We’re not where we need to be yet as far as holders and myself being comfortable with the holders, but we’re going to continue to work on it and build that confidence like I was just talking about and we’re getting there.”

Field Goals/Kickoffs

That leaves Staley and Legg who are working at the placekicker and kickoff positions.

Legg is someone who has made strides as well which is impressive considering the fact that he hadn’t played any football until walking-on with the Mountaineers last season.

The redshirt freshman and former soccer player didn’t have an ideal start to his first fall camp last season when he kicked the holder’s hand during a field goal attempt on the first day of fall camp last season, according to Staley. Legg made one game appearance last season against Baylor, booting a kickoff 53 yards.

“Casey’s made huge improvements from last year too,” Staley said. “He’s gotten just so much better, exponentially better.”

Staley, who’s on the Lou Groza Award watch list, will more than likely take over both duties again after going 16-of-20 on field goals with a long of 49 yards last season to go along with 24 touchbacks on kickoffs.

West Virginia Mountaineers redshirt freshman Casey Legg.

Staley leads the pack As the team’s most experienced kicker, Staley has taken on a leadership role within the group.

While specialists are only needed for what can be just a handful of times during the game, the group has found ways to keep themselves busy during practices between kicking, stretching and whatever it else it may take to have success and do their jobs to the best of their abilities.

“Being here the longest, I am trying to put myself in that leadership position and guide the rest of the guys, show them the direction,” Staley said. “We’re trying to find the little details we can work on and just getting those reps. Even if they’re not physical reps, mental reps in your head.”

That constant work during practices are what the specialists will need to perfect their crafts ahead of the season-opener against James Madison.

While the group has made strides in some areas, they still have work left to do but time is on their side as West Virginia’s first week of fall camp continues.

“I think we’re on the right path,” Staley said. “We’re not where we need to be yet, but it’s why it’s training camp. We have three more weeks and by the time that we’re there, coaches and players will have the right scheme set up and we’ll be ready to execute on game days.”

