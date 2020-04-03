News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-03 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Speedster Holloman has connection to West Virginia football, eyes visit

Holloman has an interest in visiting the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Holloman has an interest in visiting the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Auburn Hills (Mi.) Avondale running back David Holloman might be a new offer for West Virginia but the seeds were sewn for a natural connection to the program a while back.

That’s because Holloman had been recruited by outside linebackers coach Dontae Wright prior to his arrival in Morgantown when he served as an assistant at Western Michigan.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}