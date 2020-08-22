WVSports - Sports leagues could look at possible game-changer in testing

The Big 12 Conference is speeding toward a football season this fall and one recent scientific development could aid the league in their cause.

SalivaDirect, the fifth saliva test approved by the FDA for release, requires no swab or collection device and uses spot from people suspected of having the coronavirus, according to reports.

Developed by Yale and funded by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, the test is simplified so it only costs a couple dollars for reagents and it’s expected that labs will only charge anywhere from $4 to $15 per sample.

That would be significantly more cost efficient than current methods which cost $85 per test according to documents detailing the coronavirus testing agreement between West Virginia and Quest Diagnostics.

The goal was to eliminate the need for expensive saliva collection tubes and to lower the risk to healthcare workers from collecting samples as this method is self-collected under observation.

The test also is simple enough to be used by labs practically everywhere and results could be returned as fast as a few hours, but expected within 24-hours according to reports.

It could be a game-changer for accessible testing.

That’s potentially good news for sports teams such as West Virginia that are attempting to play football during the pandemic. When asked about it, head coach Neal Brown offered his thoughts.

“It’s big news,” he said. “I think there is still a lot of unknowns about it. What is the availability? What’s the accuracy? I think those are going to be the biggest questions, but I think it will decrease your contact tracing considerably, and that’s kind of the biggest concern other than getting the virus.”

As Brown mentioned there are still plenty of unknowns, but the development is something that is a positive step in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 in regards to sports.

“It’s like anything else; it’s going to be supply and demand related,” Brown added.