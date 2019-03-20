SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





The Neal Brown era is underway at West Virginia and the best part about the first day of spring practice?

There will be a day two and it’ll be better.

“There was a lot of enthusiasm. What I appreciate about this group is we probably have 98, 99-percent of these guys that are really trying to do the right thing and they are bought in,” he said. “We have very few people that aren’t. And this bunch likes to practice, which is a credit to them.”

West Virginia took to the practice field Tuesday evening with the second session set for Thursday.

It was the first time that the Mountaineers have taken the field with their new head coach in a formal practice and with that comes some growing pains as you’d expect with some ugly periods and others that stood out with the ebbs and flows of the spring.

“We have a starting point but now it’s about getting better,” he said. “We’ll come back, watch the film, make corrections, come back Thursday and do it again,” Brown said.

Still, this time of the year is one Brown’s favorite in large part because there isn’t the pressure of a game and he can focus solely on teaching his players and seeing them develop. That is exactly what he’s watched unfold with some of the younger wide receivers on the roster like Sam James and Bryce Wheaton based off what he knew before

“You watch a little bit of tape, just getting a feel for who they are. Then, you see how much better they look today, more confident. You’re just watching guys who haven’t been in a role moving up. That’s the fun part for me,” he said.

Over the course of the 15-practices this spring the coaching staff will repeat a three-day base installation process on offense and will come back and add more onto each day as the spring schedule plays out over the next couple weeks. Meanwhile on the defensive side the coaches will be adding more during each practice due to the differences in the scheme that players were accustomed to.

Coordinator Vic Koenning has been spoon-feeding the install to his players and in the first day they only used around two coverages but Brown saw players that were hungry to learn and compete.

The new head coach was especially encouraged by what he saw out of the defensive backs during the first practice and highlighted the play of Keith Washington and Josh Norwood.

“So, just watching it live, that was something. That was a group that stood out to me,” he said.

West Virginia won’t start to put on pads until Saturday which makes the first two days of the spring more about generally teaching the players what the standards of practice are.

Brown expects West Virginia to basically repeat the same practice schedule Thursday, although it will of course be different plays, with the goal of all parties involved becoming more efficient and knowing what to expect moving forward.

“I’m rusty, too. Everything is new for the staff, as well, so I think it’s a combination,” Brown said.

There are no early position changes although Brown didn’t rule out more to come and each of the players that were expected to be there were indeed accounted for according to the head coach.