Steve Sabins and West Virginia open 2025 season with win over Jacksonville

For the first time in 2025 and the first time under head coach Steve Sabins, West Virginia baseball took the diamond on Friday night against Jacksonville.

251 days separated the conclusion of the 2024 season and Friday. Throughout that time, Sabins has likely stirred upon the thought of what tonight would be like for his team.

It ended up being almost as perfect of a night as he could have imagined as a hot start on offense, followed by a strong showing from Griffin Kirn on the mound, earned West Virginia a 4-2 win over Jacksonville to open the season.

West Virginia’s starting lineup featured nine players from the 2024 team which made it to the program’s first-ever Super Regional. That lineup made their presence known early.

Logan Sauve started the game — and the season — with a single on the first pitch he saw. Two pitches later and it was Sam White who also singled up the middle, as the Mountaineers had runners on the corners with no outs.

Kyle West scored Sauve on a RBI groundout, before White scored on a sacrifice-fly from Michael Perazza, giving WVU a 2-0 lead before Kirn even took the mound.

Kirn, a Division II transfer, looked comfortable as can be. He struck out the first batter he faced, and did not allow a hit until the fifth inning.

That run came as Jacksonville led the inning off with a walk against Kirn, before a single put runners on the corners with no outs. Kirn forced a fly ball off the bat of Nick Delisi, who plated the first run of the game for the Dolphins on a sacrifice-fly.

Despite that though, the West Virginia offense had given Kirn more than enough run support. After scoring two in the first, the Mountaineers plated two more in the second inning. This time it was damage done with two outs as Brodie Kresser singled and stole second, allowing him to score on a bloop single off the bat of Armani Guzman. Guzman would turn the single into a hustle double, as he advanced on the throw. He then scored as Sauve singled again.

Kirn (1-0) exited in the sixth inning with a 4-1 lead, tossing 5.2 innings, with five strikeouts, three walks, and only one hit allowed.

Following Kirn on the mound was Chase Meyer, who completed the sixth, before finding trouble in the seventh. Meyer allowed an infield single on a hard-hit ball that first baseman Grant Hussey couldn’t quite handle. He then allowed a double off the bat of Aidan Masters, setting up runners on second and third with no outs. Meyer would get a visit from Sabins, striking out the next two hitters, before he walked the bases loaded with two outs.

That forced Sabins to turn to Jack Kartsonas, another transfer pitcher, to try and get out of the jam. Kartsonas would do exactly what Meyer did when he found himself in trouble, striking out Cade Hentz to strand the bases loaded and keep WVU’s lead intact.

Kartsonas would come back out for the eighth, as he retired the side in order, and was again turned to in the ninth. Kartsonas gave up a home run to Josh Steidl to lead off the inning, before running into more trouble as a blooper dropped just inside the left field line with one out. This led to Sabins turning to Reese Bassinger to try and get the final two outs. Bassinger just needed one pitch to accomplish that feat, inducing a game-ending double play.

Richard Long (0-1) got the start for Jacksonville, and after the early trouble, he settled in. He finished the game tossing 4.0 innings, allowing four runs, on seven hits, walking one, and striking out three.

WVU totaled 10 hits on the night, with Guzman, Kresserk, Sauve, and Skylar King, all collecting two hits. The Mountaineers also swiped four bases on the night, and struck out six times at the plate.