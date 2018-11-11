SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia SAM linebacker JoVanni Stewart wanted to say hi to one of his former high school teammates against TCU in defensive lineman Corey Bethley.

It wasn’t the kind of “hi” you’d expect when greeting someone.

With both being defensive players and not being on field at the same time, Stewart’s opportunity came on special teams when West Virginia lined up for a punt with Bethley on TCU’s punt return unit. Bethley wasn’t part of Stewart’s assignment on the play, but that didn’t stop Stewart from saying “hi” to him.

“He wasn’t really my man, but I wanted to go block him anyway, just to let him know, just a little hi,” Stewart said smiling.

Despite, competing at rival Big 12 schools, Stewart and Bethley continue to have a close friendship and got to catch up for a few minutes after West Virginia’s 47-10 win over the Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The two were teammates and key members of a dominant defense at Katy High School in Katy, Texas that helped the program win a state championship in 2015.

Stewart, who originally started out as a safety for the Mountaineers, was moved to SAM linebacker earlier this season due to multiple injuries at the linebacker position, but there was some familiarity.

The junior is used to moving around different positions as he did in high school where he played SAM at Katy High School. In fact, as a SAM linebacker, the strong side defensive end in front of him was Bethley.

Stewart and Bethley were part of a defense that had a mindset different from that of other defenses, but that was what led to the unit shutting out 10 of its 15 opponents during Stewart’s senior season in 2015.

That defense allowed just 62 points in 16 games that season on their way to state and national title that year.

“I’ll just say it’s just different like we approached every game as if like the other team’s not supposed to score and when they did score a touchdown, it would hurt real bad,” Stewart said. “That was our expectations.”

Bethley was a junior during that season and would later sign with TCU to continue his playing career. In Fort Worth, he is blossoming into a solid defensive lineman, earning freshman All-American honors last season and has tallied 23 total tackles along with three sacks this year as a sophomore.

“He’s taking off,” Stewart said. “He’s doing a wonderful job right now.”

Bethley isn’t the only former teammate Stewart has or will face up against.

The Katy High School football program has produced several top prospects over the years including former TCU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

Among those other prospects from Katy that are currently playing in the Big 12 are Texas running back Kyle Porter and defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson and Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin.

This high school also produced former West Virginia wide receiver, Jordan Thompson.

TCU running back Sewo Olonilua is also among those players that played against Stewart in high school who are playing in the Big 12 now.

In fact, the quarterback Katy's defense faced in the Texas 6A Division II state title game in 2015 against Lake Travis was current Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer.

“I play a lot of friends in the Big 12,” Stewart said.

Stewart has had a significant impact on West Virginia’s defense this season. Although he’s undersized as a linebacker, he’s managed to step up and become part of a unit that has had a breakout year.

It may not come as any surprise though when you consider the impact he had at Katy and the success the program achieved.