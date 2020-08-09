WVSports - Still recovering from injury, DE Taijh Alston could miss half the season

Despite suffering a season-ending injury almost a full year ago, West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston is nowhere near stepping onto the field.

The redshirt junior will not be available when the Mountaineers begin fall practice on Monday, and will likely miss the first half of the season, according to the athletic department.

Alston suffered a torn patellar tendon in last season’s Week 2 matchup against Missouri, missing the team’s remaining 10 games. In his two games played, Alston totaled one sack.

Accommodating Alston’s absence will likely not be a challenge for the WVU coaching staff, due to the events of the 2019 season.

In Alston’s absence, a host of different Mountaineers saw increased snaps. Yet, with the departures of players like Reuben Jones and Reese Donahue, one strong option for the defensive coaching staff to turn to would be Jeffery Pooler Jr..

Pooler, who is entering his senior season, saw an increased role following Alston’s injury, ultimately ending the season with 18 total tackles including 4.5 for loss.

Also in contention to see increased playing time for the Mountaineers is a host of newcomers, including Sean Martin and Akheem Mesidor — both three-star recruits in the class of 2019.



