WVSports - Stills brothers productive, but West Virginia wants to find consistency

Stills brothers productive, but West Virginia wants to find consistency
There is no denying that brothers Darius and Dante Stills were productive last season.
Darius, was selected as a first-team all-Big 12 performer from his spot at nose guard recording 7 sacks to go along with 47 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss.
Meanwhile defensive tackle Dante also tied for the team lead with 7 sacks while recording 24 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss on the year.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news