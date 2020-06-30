WVSports - Stills brothers productive, but West Virginia wants to find consistency

There is no denying that brothers Darius and Dante Stills were productive last season.

Darius, was selected as a first-team all-Big 12 performer from his spot at nose guard recording 7 sacks to go along with 47 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss.

Meanwhile defensive tackle Dante also tied for the team lead with 7 sacks while recording 24 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss on the year.