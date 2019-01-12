Neal Brown has always had a plan.

It’s one that has come to define him as a coach through successful stints as a coordinator at Texas Tech and Kentucky to his first head coaching job at Troy as he’s rapidly climbed up the coaching ladder.

Now, the 38-year old is making his biggest leap yet moving from a highly successful group of five stint with the Trojans to the power five level as the 35th head coach at West Virginia.

That previous experience at other stops is one that prepared Brown for his time at Troy and now for this move.