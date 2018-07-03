West Virginia has not become synonymous with pulling a number of highly rated players on the basketball recruiting trail but the program continues to have success.

Under head coach Bob Huggins, the Mountaineers continue to have success on the court and have become consistent NCAA tournament fixtures even with a lack of four-stars or above.

But how has the program fared when it has landed those top players?

WVSports.com takes a look how the four-star prospects that have signed with the Mountaineers have fared in their career.