Success at the top for WVU football recruits?
West Virginia has developed a reputation for getting the most out of its recruiting classes that spans back multiple coaches.
While not the highest ranking classes, the program has had plenty of success including a pair of ten win seasons under current head coach Dana Holgorsen.
But what about at the top?
WVSports.com takes a look how the four-star prospects that have signed with the Mountaineers have fared in their career.
McManus was the highest rated prospect in the first full recruiting class for Holgorsen but he never even made it to campus to play for West Virginia. After enrolling at a prep school in Atlanta, the Mountaineers moved in a different direction and McManus ended up in the Mountain State but at a different place in Marshall. He spent three years with the Thundering Herd transitioning to the tight end position and hauled in 102 passes for 1,212 yards and 10 scores. He would declare to go professional in a somewhat surprise move following his junior year.
