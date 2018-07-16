Summer view: What's the latest at DL for WVU?
It’s summertime and with fall camp approaching, WVSports.com takes a look at the individual positions on the roster and what is unfolding at each.
Today we continue our series by looking at the defensive line.
Roster, projected depth chart and statistics:
DE:
91 Ezekiel Rose, Sr. 23 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news