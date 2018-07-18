It’s summertime and with fall camp approaching, WVSports.com takes a look at the individual positions on the roster and what is unfolding at each.

Today we continue our series by looking at the linebackers.

Roster, projected depth chart and statistics:





WILL:

11 David Long, r-Jr. 138 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 6 sacks

44 Adam Hensley, Jr. 2 tackles.