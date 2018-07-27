It’s summertime and with fall camp approaching, WVSports.com takes a look at the individual positions on the roster and what is unfolding at each.

Today we wrap up our series by looking at special teams.





Roster, projected depth chart and career stats:

Kicker:

No. 1 - 30 Evan Staley, r-So., 6-of-7 on field goals, 16-of-16 on PATs.

No. 2 - 48 Skyler Simcox, r- Jr., 16-of-22 on field goals, 70-of-71 on PATs.

No. 3 - 50 Sam Trapuzzano, r-So.

Punter:

No. 1 - 15 Billy Kinney, r-Sr., 129 punts, 5,325 yards, 41.3 yards per punt.

No. 2 - 43 Luke Hogan, r-So.

No. 3 -Angus Davies, Fr.

Long Snapper:

No. 1 - 64 Rex Sunahara, r-Jr, appeared in eight games for Rhode Island in 2015 and one game for West Virginia in 2017.

No. 2 - 51 Kyle Poland, r-So.

No. 3 - J.P. Hadley, Fr.

Punt Returner:

No. 1 - 8 Marcus Simms, Jr., 17 returns, 99 yards, 5.8 yards per return.

No. 2 - 14 Tevin Bush, So., three returns, two yards, 0.7 yards per return.

No. 3 - 12 Gary Jennings, Sr., 34 returns, 108 yards, 3.2 yards per return.

Kickoff Returner:

No. 1 - 8 Marcus Simms, Jr., 31 returns, 816 yards, 26.3 yards per return.

No. 2 - 14 Tevin Bush, So., three returns, 70 yards, 23.3 yards per return.

No. 3 - 32 Martell Pettaway, So., four returns, 53 yards, 13.3 yards per return.





Exiting spring:

Gone from last season is kicker Mike Molina and long snapper Nick Meadows, but the Mountaineers have solid depth at each special teams position which will make for some pretty interesting competitions during fall camp.

Redshirt sophomore Evan Staley looks to be the frontrunner for the placekicker spot after filling in for an injured Molina for the final six games of last season, converting on 6-of-7 field goal attempts with a long of 36 yards and going perfect on PATs.

However, Staley will be challenged for the starting job by Skyler Simcox, who transferred from Western Kentucky where he converted on 16-of-22 field goals during the 2016 season and participated in workouts and practices with the Mountaineers during the spring.

Each player has shown to be a capable kicker at the college level, but a couple things worth pointing out is experience and the strength of one kicker’s leg to the other. Simcox, who was on the 2017 Lou Groza Award preseason watch list, has the upper hand when it comes to experience and has shown to have a strong leg. He became the third kicker in Western Kentucky history to hit two 50-yarders (a 50-yarder against Houston Baptist and 52-yarder against Middle Tennessee State) in a career while Staley has yet to convert on a field goal over 40 yards. After Staley handled both place kicking and kickoff duties last season, it’s highly likely that whoever comes up short in the place kicking battle, will handle kickoff duties, but that’ll depend on each of the kickers’ durability.

At punter, fifth-year senior Billy Kinney returns for his final season in Morgantown and the starting job looks to be his to lose. Despite a shaky start and cramps in the beginning of the year, the Morgantown native’s yards per punt average went down to 40.9 yards from 2016’s 41.7 average, but managed to kick nine different punts that traveled at least 50 yards.

With Jonn Young leaving the program, behind Kinney is redshirt sophomore Luke Hogan, who sat out last season after transferring from Houston, but has added 20 pounds to his frame since arriving on campus. Australian punter Angus Davies will also be on the roster, but has been deemed a “blueshirt,” meaning that he can’t be formally recruited by the school after not taking an official visit or signing a letter of intent, but he will arrive on campus after the first day of fall camp and will be placed on scholarship that will count toward the 2019 class.

The long snapping duties will likely fall into the hands of redshirt junior Rex Sunahara, who saw action in just one game last season. Behind Sunahara is redshirt sophomore Kyle Poland, who redshirted during the 2016 season after graduating from Morgantown High School, but didn’t see any game action last season. The last spot on the depth chart at this position for the time being is freshman J.P. Hadley, who will enter his first season with the Mountaineers as a preferred walk-on.

Marcus Simms will most likely handle both the kickoff and punt return duties after averaging 26.32 yards on kick returns last season and just 5.82 yards on punt returns last season, but don’t be surprised if rising sophomore Tevin Bush gets more looks at either or both return positions with his burst of speed and ability to cut and change direction. Other players that could be in the mix for a return spot are receivers Gary Jennings and David Sills, running back Martell Pettaway and SPUR safety Dravon Askew-Henry.





Expectations for fall:

Special teams have been an issue for West Virginia in the past few seasons, but this side of the ball did improve in some areas last season such as kickoff return and place kicking, but this unit still has some work to do. With more options present along with depth, there will be more competition during fall camp. With that being said, this unit will be expected to improve and play with very little to no room for error if the Mountaineers expect to fulfill their high expectations and play for a Big 12 Championship.





Newcomers:

Simcox will add depth to the kicking game coming from Western Kentucky as will Davies when it comes to punting and Hadley at long snapper.