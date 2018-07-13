It’s summertime and with fall camp approaching, WVSports.com takes a look at the individual positions on the roster and what is unfolding at each.

Today we continue our series by looking at the tight end spot.





Roster, projected depth chart and statistics:

TE:

88 Trevon Wesco, r-Sr. 2 catches, 7 yards and 1 touchdown

84 Jovani Haskins, r-So.

87 Mike O’Laughlin, Fr.

85 T.J. Banks, Fr.





Exiting spring:

It’s a new era for the West Virginia offense and the tight end is expected to be a big part of that as offensive coordinator Jake Spavital looks to be utilize his personnel by creating mismatches with that spot. The tight end is becoming more prevalent across the landscape of football and West Virginia wants to be able to change formations without switching personnel while also aiding itself in the run game. Having bigger bodies that can run is becoming the norm in football and that appears to be no different at West Virginia as the Mountaineers invested three scholarships in those types in the last class.

There wasn’t much in regards to sneak peeks at how the position will be used coming out of spring practice, but West Virginia is expected to utilize the tight ends as help in rushing situations as well as giving another option in the pass game at the intermediate levels as well as down the field. Jovani Haskins transferred in from Miami and was a wide receiver in high school that should provide that athletic element that hasn’t been there for the position. Meanwhile, senior tight end Trevon Wesco also showed improvement during the course of the spring as a bigger option.





Expectations for fall:

As part of an offense that is expected to be one of the better in college football, the tight ends figure to serve a role in that. I don’t expect you’ll see the position catch 100 passes but I do believe that West Virginia plans on getting the football to the tight ends in a way that hasn’t been seen in recent years.

The players that have been in the program provide contrasting styles while West Virginia targeted two very athletic tight ends in the recruiting class in Mike O’Laughlin and T.J. Banks. While it could take some time to work this position in the way the coaches ultimately plan to, it’s a good start with the changes in body types and expectations will be higher here than it has in several years.





Newcomers:

Haskins will be eligible this fall after redshirting and the Mountaineers added two highly recruited options in Mike O’Laughlin and T.J. Banks who both enrolled in June.