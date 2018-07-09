It’s summertime and with fall camp approaching, WVSports.com takes a look at the individual positions on the roster and what is unfolding at each.

Today we continue our series by looking at wide receiver.





Roster, projected depth chart and statistics:

X WR: 13 David Sills, Sr., 67 catches, 1,111 yards and 20 touchdowns, 8 Marcus Simms, Jr., 41 catches, 758 yards and 6 touchdowns

H WR: 12 Gary Jennings, Sr., 114 catches, 1,377 yards and 4 touchdowns, 14 Tevin Bush, So., 4 catches, 15 yards.