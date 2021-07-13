West Virginia is putting together an impressive 2022 recruiting class, but let’s flip the page forward to the end of next season for a minute.

Super seniors, of course, are the players who have the option to return for an extra year of post-eligibility. The NCAA decided that any players who were on rosters in 2020 - aka, the COVID-19 year - could have an additional year after they had expired their eligibility.

That’s how West Virginia was able to get back Sean Mahone, Alonzo Addae and Evan Staley back for the 2021 season football season.