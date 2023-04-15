Today’s scrimmage held lots of positives for Neal Brown and his squad as the spring season begins to wrap up.

The group went through 60-70 snaps total, all of which were officiated by a full Big-12 referee crew.

The scrimmage was held in Milan Puskar Stadium, which along with the officiating gave the group a chance to observe the progress of the work they’ve put in throughout the first four weeks of spring camp.

Beginning with the quarterbacks, head coach Neal Brown had plenty of praise for both Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol, while making it clear that the two alternated between first and second string.

“Nikko had two nice drives. What I mean by that is he converted multiple third downs…he made simple decisions,” said Brown. “If it was a hand-off, he handed it off. Third down completions, not taking sacks, he just did a nice job.”

Greene impressed with his ability to throw the deep ball, two plays in particular standing out to his coach. The use of his legs also stayed true to character with three explosive runs, one of which totalling 60 plus yards. Brown also noted his ability to save some broken plays via scrambling, however also noting that there was some room for improvement.

“He made a couple mistakes on third down. Gotta have some situational awareness, gotta have some field awareness where he’s at. He took a sack that he probably shouldn’t have,” said Brown.

Continuing on offense, Kole Taylor and Will Dixon both had some key red-zone catches at the tight end position, an element that the Mountaineers are looking to make more use of this season.

All four of the running backs received praise, and Coach Brown noted that Tony Matthis had his best day of the spring.

Ja’Shaun Poke and Devin Carter impressed at wide-out as well.

Flipping to the defensive side of the ball, plenty of players stood out.

Trey Lathan played well in short yardage, Jared Bartlett had multiple third-down sacks, and Marcis Floyd had a few open field tackles, one of which on CJ Donaldson.

Aside from Lathan, Lee Kpogpa and Jairo Faverus also impressed at linebacker.

“I think Lee Kpogba…from where he was last spring to where he is this spring, he’s made the most improvement. I think he’s got a chance to be an all-league type player,” said Brown.

Additionally, Andrew Wilson-Lamp had a few key plays on the ball, James Heard Jr. impressed on pass rush, and transfer Keyshawn Cobb made his case for a starting position.

Lance Dixon, Mike Lockhart, and Hammond Russell were also named.

Finishing up at special teams, punters Ollie Straw and Leighton Bechdel both performed well, Michael Hayes and Danny King were noted at field goal, and Austin Brinkman received high praise from his coach who stated, “he’s got a chance to be as good as anyone in the country at long snapping.”



