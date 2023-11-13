Previewing Jacksonville State:

The last time the two teams matched up, WVU won by two, despite giving them a wide open three point attempt to potentially win the game, said Eilert. This years Jacksonville State team is currently 1-1 with an overtime loss and a dominating victory. Similar to the Mountaineers, Eilert said they have a very new roster as well. He had high praise for the Gamecocks' coach, who led the school to their first ever NCAA tournament and is the fastest college coach to get to 200 wins. Also noted about the team is that they have a talented transfer guard from Xavier, have not shot well from beyond the arc thus far, and are likely to press on the defensive end.

Reflecting on Monmouth:

Eilert asked the team to look themselves in the mirror following the loss, because he said everyone including himself could have done something better. His biggest problem area was on defensive transition. Though the team only had 10 turnovers, eight were live ball turnovers which contributed to easy points for Monmouth. He also said that poor shot selection made things harder on themselves to get back on defense. He blamed this primarily on players having to get used to a new offensive set. Despite the devastating loss, he said he thinks it has been a great wake up call for the team. According to Eilert, they have had their best two days all year, with players really buying in and having good conversations to turn the page.

Making the most of Jesse Edwards:

Eilert said he wrote the players stats without names next to them on a white board, for them to look at and consider. Of the starting five, Edwards had the least amount of shot attempts. He said that this is something that needs to be addressed and fixed as Edwards is the bread and butter of the team. He acknowledged that this lack of shots is due to double, and even triple coverage on Edwards, which the team has begun repping in practice so his teammates can get used to the looks they will get when that situation occurs.

News on Battle coming?

Eilert said that he believes a decision will be coming on Battle this week based on the news other programs have been getting in the past week. He mentioned specifically how Cincinnati got one waiver accepted and one rejected last week. He said his patience is beginning to wear thin with there still being a lack of a decision.



