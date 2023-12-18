On Roster Setbacks:

Josh Eilert began by discussing how he was initially excited to be able to see the team at full strength against UMass, but that it didn’t work out due to Raekwon Battle’s sickness. Now he said it will take even longer to see the whole group together due to Jesse Edward’s wrist injury which will keep him out for about four weeks, meaning the team will be without their starting center through the first couple Big 12 games. He said the team was all informed of this setback this morning during film, and that they will need a next man up mentality in his absence, referencing Akok Akok and Pat Suemnick specifically.





On Buying In:

Aside from the continual roster setbacks, Eilert discussed other issues the team has been struggling with on the court in particular, for example rebounding and transition defense. He said these are all effort based issues and are challenges the team has full control over fixing. He also stated that especially now that more scorers are returning to the roster, everyone needs to accept their roles for the team to find success. He said there still seems to be some who aren’t fully prioritizing the team over themselves.





On Farrakhan and Kriisa’s Debut:

Eilert said both had great first games and is excited about what they bring to the lineup. With Kriisa, he said his six threes is on par with what the staff has been asking from him in regards to shooting more. He also said he is such a prolific passer that the rest of the team needs to be aware that he can find them in situations they aren’t typically used to seeing from a point guard.

Regarding Farrakhan, Eilert noted his efficiency scoring the basketball, quickness, energy, and athleticism, saying he is the most athletic on the team alongside Battle. He was especially impressed by Farrakahn as he has gotten the least reps of any player in practice due to the expectation that he wouldn’t be able to play until next year.





On Christmas Break:

West Virginia will play Wednesday and Saturday before taking their three day break for the holiday. Eilert said the game Saturday against Toledo was purposely scheduled for 1 pm since it is usually a tough game to get guys to focus, due to their mind being on getting home to their families. Following the holiday break, the team will return to practice for three days before their matchup with Ohio State.



