Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-05 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Takes two for WVU at SAM LB?

Auadyakicpe93oajzpws
Campbell stepped in against Tennessee.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Coordinator Tony Gibson has a simple philosophy when it comes to filling the open SAM linebacker spot.

Next man up. But what if that next man is actually a pair?

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Charlie Benton was lost for the season in the opener against Tennessee making an already thin position even thinner. But there’s a plan in place to fill the loss, it just so happens that it’s going to likely take two different players to fill it.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}