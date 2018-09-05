Takes two for WVU at SAM LB?
Coordinator Tony Gibson has a simple philosophy when it comes to filling the open SAM linebacker spot.
Next man up. But what if that next man is actually a pair?
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Charlie Benton was lost for the season in the opener against Tennessee making an already thin position even thinner. But there’s a plan in place to fill the loss, it just so happens that it’s going to likely take two different players to fill it.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news