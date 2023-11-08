On Coaching His First Game:

Eilert stated how he "didn't want it to be about me by any means," referring to the win, though his players did shower him with a Gatorade bath afterwards. He said that all the distractions that a head coach faces, such as pre-game interviews, were actually helpful as they took his mind off of all the scenarios he was playing through in his head. He said such scenarios left him sleepless the night before the game.

On the Scoring Drought:

"I didn't known until halftime that we went 14 minutes without scoring a basket," said Eilert. He talked about how the ugliness on offense wasn't due to true selfishness, as players had good intentions, but due to lack of faith. "We have to build that trust with one another and that system we create on offense," he said. He discussed how there will be some hiccups as players are getting thrown into new roles due to the lack of depth, and that some haven't even been able to get many true reps yet. He said as long as the team keeps a growth mindset and trusts the process of getting used to the new systems that they are all new to, that it will iron itself out.

On Individual Players:

Jesse Edwards- Eilert discussed how Missouri State's main game plan was to take Jesse Edwards out of the equation, as he was a "matchup nightmare" for them. They tried to "muddy up" the paint and "sag back" on him. Eilert expects this to be a common theme, saying that he sees most everyone at least double teaming him. He hopes to take advantage of this as Edwards is unselfish and will create space for his teammates to get open shots when he is doubled. Eilert also complemented his character and personality, while expressing his hope for Edwards to be more of a vocal leader due to his experience and the respect his teammates have for him.

Kobe Johnson- Eilert mentioned how his confidence has come a long way.

Quinn Slazinski- Eilert noted how important it was that he was able to take advantage of getting to the free throw line, and that in the future he hopes he is able to do so in more calculated and less forced ways. Slazinski was the leading scorer in the season opener.

Ofri Naveh- Eilert discussed how typically freshman come in with hesitation, but Naveh "doesn't blink". He also mentioned how he has high basetball IQ, and how due to the current shallow bench, will need Naveh to adapt quickly as he will need to be counted on.

Josiah Harris- Harris had the highest plus minus on the team to start the season.Eilert says it is because "he does everything we ask him to do." He noted how he gets the team extra possessions by crashing the boards and maintains his spacing on offense.

Defensive thoughts:

Switching- The team will be able to switch from positions one through four, not through five because of Edwards. He says they won't be looking to do this too much initially, though they will as the season goes on. Eilert also mentioned how switching is helpful, though it does have its downfalls with players relying on it as a crutch.

Help of Assistants- Eilert discussed how he likes making use of the assistant coaches in the huddle during timeouts because of the amount of time they spend scouting and studying the opposing team's offense. He said he almost likes using them like a defensive coordinator.

Different Looks- "I did a lot of changes on defense in the second half. You think it's ready coming out of timeouts and then the players come out and do something different. You create some confusion sometimes when you keep changing things, so we have to build confidence with that. I really liked the 2-3. We need not save legs and we're going to get better with it."

On Free Throws:

Eilert was very pleased with his teams free throw shooting, as they went 16/20 from the line. He was also very encouraged by the fact that the people taking and making the most were his forwards, Edwards and Slazinski. He said due to new rules this year, the team should be making the most of attacking the basket to draw fouls, and he hopes the guards will make a point of this more as well.

Scouting Notes on Monmouth:

- They play a lot of zone defense

- Two players take the majority of shots

- They have 19 men on their roses

Other Notes:

- News on Akok Akok has all been positive, though he is yet to get involved in anything physical.

- The team has had a goal of keeping below nine turnovers and they finished with seven in the first game, all while using backup point guards.

- The most useful film for the team thus far has been from the Vanderbilt game.