Taking the lead: West Virginia football recruiters for 2020 class
West Virginia has 18 signees heading into the January late period and now is as good of a time as any to look back at which assistants served as the lead recruiter for each prospect.
Of course, it's not always that simple. Sometimes position coaches, coordinators, the head coach or some other random staff member clicks with a player for which another coach is the primary recruiter. But this will provide a solid rough outline of who pulled the levers in each case.
Lead recruiter: Travis Trickett
Trickett forged a bond with Brown that dated back to his time at Georgia State and that carried over into his pursuit with the Mountaineers. Brown had been committed to Central Florida for several months, but Trickett never let up in his pursuit which led to securing an official visit and eventually fighting off a late push from Florida. Former wide receivers coach Xavier Dye also played a critical role but Trickett was the lead.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
