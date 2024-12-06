Advertisement
Published Dec 6, 2024
Talking with WVU's Trey Neyer on signing day 2025 and all things recruiting
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings talks with WVU Director of Player Personnel Trey Neyer on all things recruiting, breaking down signing day 2025, the days leading up to it, recruiting as a whole, as well as how they handled signing day without a head coach in place

