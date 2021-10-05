Tavon Austin makes season debut in NFL's Week 4

Austin signed with the Jaguars, the fifth franchise he has been a part of, in August.

Tavon Austin, a journeyman who has bounced from city to city after entering the league in 2013, hauled in one reception for the Jacksonville Jaguars, totaling eight yards.

A memorable former Mountaineer made his NFL season debut on Sunday.

He wasn't the only former Mountaineer playing in the NFL this weekend. The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 4:

Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Tallied one reception for eight yards in a 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was Austin's first game action of the season.

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Did not play.

Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns: Played 10 snaps on special teams in a 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 76 snaps in a 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play.

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Tallied two tackles in a 28-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Totaled three tackles in a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets.

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played 17 snaps on special teams in a 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Elevated from practice squad prior to game.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 63 snaps in a 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trevon Wesco, TE/FB, New York Jets: Played a season-high 30 snaps in a 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Tallied four tackles, including one for loss, in a 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

Daryl Worley, CB, Detroit Lions: Collected one tackle in a 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.