No. 17 West Virginia (27-16, 10-9) suffered a 14-5 loss to TCU (25-19, 7-9) during Friday night’s series opener at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineers held a 3-0 lead after the game’s first three innings, but TCU scored runs in four consecutive innings. The Horned Frogs took the lead during the sixth and used a 10-run seventh to put the game out of reach for West Virginia.

Friday’s game featured a highly-anticipated matchup between West Virginia junior right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah and TCU junior left-hander Nick Lodolo.

Manoah pitched six innings, allowed eight hits, four earned runs, four walks and struck out five. Lodolo allowed five hits, three earned runs, two walks and struck out nine in six innings on the mound.

At the bats, six different players for TCU had at least one RBI while West Virginia was led by Darius Hill’s three.

Manoah walked a pair of batters during the top of the first inning which gave TCU a runner in scoring position, but a pop out and diving catch by T.J. Lake in left field ended the inning.

During the bottom half of the inning, the Mountaineers got on the board first with a three-run home run from Darius Hill which came after a leadoff double from Tyler Doanes and bunt single by Brandon White.

TCU was able to get another man on base during the second inning with a two-out single from Bobby Goodloe, but Manoah tossed his second strikeout of the game to end the inning.

After scoreless second and third innings, the Horned Frogs were able to get on the board during the top of the fourth with an RBI bunt single from Zach Humphreys that scored Conner Shepherd from third base.

The Horned Frogs then made it a one-run game during the top of the fifth with a solo home run from Johnny Rizer with two outs in the inning.

TCU then managed to take the lead during the sixth inning thanks to an RBI infield single from Jake Guenther and a throwing error from shortop Tevin Tucker that scored the go-ahead run for the Horned Frogs.

West Virginia went down in order for the second straight inning to cap off the sixth and TCU would add to its lead with Rizer’s second home run of the night off Manoah to begin the seventh.

Manoah was replaced on the mound by sophomore right-hander Tristen Hudson. After a strikeout, Hudson allowed a double, hit a batter and walked Goodloe to load the bases. Humphreys then hit a two-run RBI single to extend the Horned Frogs’ lead to 7-3 with one out in the inning.

TCU rattled off seven more runs in the inning which gave the Horned Frogs a 14-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. Overall, it was a 10-run inning for TCU with six of those runs coming with two outs in the inning. Freshmen right-handers Madison Jeffrey and Ryan Bergert made appearances on the mound during the inning after Hudson.

Brandon White added an RBI single during the bottom of the seventh which then made it a 10-run deficit for the Mountaineers.

Andrew Zitel hit a solo homer during the bottom of the ninth, but West Virginia was unable to overcome its large deficit and dropped the series opener to TCU.

Game two of this three-game series has been moved up to a noon ET first pitch Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark.