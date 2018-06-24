Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-24 03:10:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Terry has WVU in top three, decision date locked in

West Virginia is in the top three for Terry.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Inst. Charter wide receiver Yusuf Terry has an idea on three schools sticking out and a firm decision date set.

Terry, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, was on campus at West Virginia for the annual 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend and while the Mountaineers were already among his top schools they have now cemented a place at the top.

