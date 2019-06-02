SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. - MORGANTOWN, W. Va. - No. 15 seed West Virginia (38-22) saw its season come to an end in the Morgantown Regional Sunday afternoon as Texas A&M (39-22-1) eliminated the Mountaineers, 11-10, at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineers used a strong offensive effort, but the Aggies scored six runs during the seventh inning and Bryce Blaum hit a walk-off grand slam to win the thriller for Texas A&M in the bottom of the ninth.

Freshman right-hander Ryan Bergert got the start for West Virginia and tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits, three walks and no runs to go along with three strikeouts. Offensively, Kevin Brophy led the Mountaineers with three RBIs.

For Texas A&M, Cam Blake, Logan Foster and Blaum combined for 10 RBIs.

Marques Inman got on base with a two-out single during the top of the first but was left stranded after a fielder’s choice out at second base.

Bergert then surrendered two walks during the bottom half of the inning and the runners would eventually steal second and third base. Bergert then managed to get out of the inning by striking out back-to-back batters.

West Virginia then got on the board first during the top of the second with a two-run homer by Brophy. Before Brophy came up to the plate, Ivan Gonzalez got on base with a leadoff single.

With West Virginia leading 2-0, Bergert tossed another scoreless inning in the second to maintain the team’s lead. The Mountaineers had a chance to add to their lead during the top of the third inning with runners at the corners, but failed to capitalize as Ivan Gonzalez flied out to end the inning.

Texas A&M then got its first base hit of the afternoon with a leadoff single from Braden Shewmake. However, Bergert and West Virginia were able to get out of the inning with a fly out, pop out and a throw out at second base by Gonzalez during a steal attempt.

The Mountaineers then gave themselves a four-run advantage during the top of the fourth with an RBI double by Tevin Tucker and a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt by Austin Davis. Before this, T.J. Lake singled after Brophy struck out to start off the inning.

During the bottom of the fourth, Mikey Hoehner got on base with a leadoff single, but soon after, the game went was delayed due to lightning.

The delay lasted one hour and 57 minutes and when play resumed, freshman right-hander Zach Ottinger replaced Bergert on the mound. A passed ball moved Hoehner to second, but Ottinger retired three straight hitters to end the inning.

West Virginia extended its lead to 6-0 during the top of the fifth with the help of a two-run homer by Paul McIntosh. Before that, Hill got on base with a leadoff single.

The Aggies though got on the board during the bottom half of the inning with the help of a couple fielding errors by the Mountaineers. A double play brought a run home for Texas A&M and the inning ended with a fly out.

West Virginia then scored three runs over the next couple of innings and extended its lead to eight runs. An RBI single by Tyler Doanes during the top of the sixth gave the Mountaineers their seventh run of the game and a two-run RBI single by Lake made it 9-1 in favor of West Virginia.

Texas A&M answered back with six runs during the bottom of the seventh, pulling to within two runs of the Mountaineers. A two-run RBI single by Cam Blake and a grand slam from Logan Foster all occurred during the inning and Ottinger was eventually replaced by junior right-hander Sam Kessler on the mound.

Kessler then retired back-to-back batters to end the seventh, but West Virginia would add an insurance run during the top of the eighth with an RBI single by Brophy, scoring Tristen Hudson from third base. Hudson was pinch running for Inman after he hit a leadoff double.

The Aggies then managed to get their first two batters on base during the bottom of the eighth, but Kessler retired three straight to end the threat.

After West Virginia stranded a pair of runners during the top of the ninth, the Aggies loaded the bases with two down in the bottom of the ninth which set up Blaum's grand slam.

With the win, Texas A&M advances to play No. 3-seeded Duke in the Regional Final Sunday evening while West Virginia now enters the offseason.

Duke will advance to the Super Regionals with a win and for the Aggies to advance, they must beat the Blue Devils twice.