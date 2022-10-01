Things couldn't have gone much worse tonight for a hopeful West Virginia team looking to get themselves above .500. Coming off of a stimulating win against Virginia Tech, WVU was dominated from beginning to end by Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns.

The first quarter was disappointing to say the least for the Mountaineers. Generating just one single rushing yard to go along with 56 pass yards, the Texas defense absolutely stifled Graham Harrell’s offense, who were unable to find any answers.

Texas, on the other hand, was able to put up 14 points in the quarter, and with fashion. The first score came on a 15 yard touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy on Texas' second drive of the game.

Texas, on their next drive, on the play following a 31 yard reception by Jordan Whittington, missed a wide open Xavier Worthy for what would have been his second score of the night. Worthy still managed to get 7 points on the board on the drive however, throwing a 33 yard touchdown pass to fellow receiver Ja’Tavion Sanders.

This would cap off a dominant first quarter for the Longhorns, in which West Virginia was only able to generate two first downs.

WVU opened the second half with an empty drive, the theme of the game thus far, giving the ball right back to Texas.

A pass interference in the end zone by West Virginia gave the Longhorns the ball on the two yard line. Two plays later, Bijan Robinson found himself in the end zone for the one yard score.

Following yet another punt by West Virginia, Texas was able to put together their fourth consecutive scoring drive. A 45 yard reception from Worthy put the Longhorns in great position to find Sanders for a 13 yard touchdown, just a few plays later, for his second score of the night.

The Mountaineers were able to score a touchdown on an eight yard pass to Kayden Prather just before halftime, to give themselves some momentum going into the second half.

Texas led 28-7 at the half.

Any hope the Mountaineers had coming into the second half was snatched away by Xavier Worthy on a 44 yard touchdown catch, caught after being deflected by a Mountaineer on a could have been interception.

Perhaps the biggest loss of the night for the Mountaineers came late in the third quarter when freshman standout running back CJ Donaldson was carted off of the field in a stretcher, a moment that left a packed stadium in deafening silence.

Tony Mathis Jr. was able to get some redemption for his fallen teammate, scoring a one yard rushing touchdown to complete the drive.

Texas put in a 45 yard field goal try for three points on their next drive.

A Texas pass interference in the end zone with just under five minutes remaining in the game set up a four yard rushing touchdown from Justin Johnson Jr. West Virginia was unable to complete the two point conversion.

An unsuccessful onside kick attempt by WVU would bring the game to conclusion.

The Mountaineers will look to get back to .500 on Thursday, October 13th, against a ranked Baylor Bears football team.



