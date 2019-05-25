SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

No. 17-ranked and fourth-seeded West Virginia (36-19) fell to seventh-ranked and top-seeded Texas Tech (39-16), 10-3, during the Big 12 Tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

The Mountaineers and Red Raiders battled back-and-forth during the game’s first four innings, but a four-run fifth inning for Texas Tech proved to be the turning point and difference in the game as the Red Raiders scored eight unanswered runs.



Junior right-handed pitcher Kade Strowd allowed five runs on three hits and walked five batters. He also struck out seven batters in four innings on the mound.



For Texas Tech, Brian Klein, Dru Baker and Josh Jung combined for six RBIs and right-handed relief pitcher Ryan Sublette allowed just one run and struck out four in 4.1 innings on the mound.



West Virginia was the first team to score Saturday morning as Marques Inman hit an RBI single to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead. The inning started with Tyler Doanes getting on base with a leadoff single.



A sacrifice bunt by Brandon White moved Doanes over to second and after Darius Hill was walked, Doanes scored from second on Inman’s RBI single. A throwing error on the play moved Hill to third and Inman to second, but Hill was later thrown out at home plate after a Paul McIntosh single.



The Red Raiders managed to tie the game up at 1-1 during the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Klein which scored Gabe Holt from second base. Holt got on base with a walk and later stole second before he scored.



West Virginia would again take the lead during the top of the second with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Doanes, scoring Ivan Gonzalez from third base, but the Mountaineers would strand two runners in the inning.



Texas Tech would again tie the game during the bottom of the second with a fielder’s choice groundout, but like the Mountaineers, the Red Raiders stranded two runners to end the inning.



After both teams went down in order during the third inning, T.J. Lake gave the Mountaineers a one-run lead with a two-out, solo homer during the top of the fourth. The home run made it 3-2 in favor of West Virginia.



The Red Raiders would strand runners at the corners during the bottom half of the inning as Strowd struck out his seventh batter of the game to end the inning.



Texas Tech would again battle back and racked up four runs during the bottom of the fifth. An RBI double by Klein tied the game and Strowd then surrendered a two-run homer to Jung to give the Red Raiders a 5-3 lead.



Left-hander Jackson Wolf then replaced Strowd on the mound with no outs in the inning and would allow a run on an RBI groundout but a double play later ended the inning.



After a scoreless sixth inning for both teams, Texas Tech added to its lead with a solo homer from Cameron Warren and sacrifice fly from Braxton Fulford.

Baker later added a two-run, RBI triple to give the Red Raiders a seven-run lead and in the top of the ninth, West Virginia was unable to overcome the large deficit.

With the loss, the Mountaineers will now look to avoid elimination in a rematch with the Red Raiders which will take place after this afternoon’s semifinal matchup between Oklahoma State and TCU.

The winner will advance to Sunday’s Big 12 Championship game at 2 p.m. ET.