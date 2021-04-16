WVSports - Texas Tech offense starts hot, earns series-opening win over WVU

Days after a big 9-3 win over Marshall, the West Virginia baseball team was moving full speed ahead — until running into the wall that is No. 7 Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders’ lineup scored early and often, leaving the Mountaineers in the dust. Led by catcher Braxton Fulford, who went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, Texas Tech topped West Virginia 7-2.

Texas Tech’s offense caught fire in the first inning as Fulford connected on the fifth pitch of the game for a triple, bringing home leadoff hitter Easton Murrell. Then, with Fulford on third base, second baseman Jace Jung doubled to bring Fulford around to score.

West Virginia looked to counter in the second inning, loading the bases with only one out. Yet, Texas Tech starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde was able to minimize the damage, forcing a WVU strike out and ground out to end the half inning and strand the three Mountaineers.

On the mound, Monteverde pitched four no-hit innings before Matt McCormick connected for WVU’s first hit: a fifth inning single. It was one of the lone bright spots for the Mountaineers offensively, who totaled four hits through the first eight innings.

The Red Raiders added their third run of the game in the fourth inning before Fulford sent a pitch over the left field fence for a two-run home run in the following inning.

The fifth inning would be Wolf’s last full inning as coach Randy Mazey soon turned to the bullpen. Wolf ended the night having gone 5 2/3 innings and allowing four earned runs on seven hits. He also struck out nine batters.

West Virginia turned to reliever Daniel Ouderkirk and things continue to stay the same. The first batter he faced was Fulford, who added an RBI single to bring the score to 6-0 and things continued to get worse.

Texas Tech added another run in the seventh after a WVU wild pitch and throwing error, which was then followed up by another scoreless bottom half at the plate for the Mountaineers.

Monteverde was pulled following the seventh inning, ending the night having allowed only two hits and three walks while striking out seven. The Mountaineers attempted to capitalize on the turn to the bullpen but, after getting two runners on base, a double play put an end to the inning and left West Virginia scoreless.

The Mountaineers added two runs in the bottom of the ninth but came nowhere close to matching the Red Raiders, ultimately resulting in the 7-2 final score.

At the plate, WVU's leader was catcher Paul McIntosh. He finished the game going 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles.

Up Next: West Virginia will host Texas Tech for two more games: Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.