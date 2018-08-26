SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Changes are coming this fall for kickoffs across college football.

The now-popularized pooch kick, at least in its known form, could become a thing of the past. That’s because as an effort to make the game safer, rule changes will alter the way kickoffs are done.

Beginning this fall, players will have the option to fair-catch any kickoff inside the 25-yard line and would receive the ball at the same starting point as touchback. That essentially boils down to any kick before that cutoff on the field could be potentially fair caught and advanced to the 25-yard line.

That’s going to force some trial by error and decisions in the process in the return game and that’s no different at West Virginia as the coaching staff is attempting to prepare players for it all.

“We have to throw our guys in as many situations as we can. A lot of it depends on where they kick it and based on what our call is,” assistant Mark Scott said. “We coach our guys up on what to do.”

To get ready for what they could see, the Mountaineers have focused on spraying the ball to every spot on the return team in order to stress the importance of understanding the situation and how to react. That has been key in the back-end as well, where the coaches have focused on forcing players to make decisions by putting the kick-offs in certain places and then discussing each scenario.

That means pooching the ball deeper into the end zone to have those returns evaluate their surroundings and when to take the ball out or when to take a knee. That also works for other positions on the team such as fullbacks and tight ends, that will be more likely to get out of the way or fair catch.

“I’m not sure if anyone fully knows how this thing is going to work, but you have a little bit of an out based on where the ball’s kicked versus what the return call is or who the ball is kicked to,” he said.

It’s going to force players and coaches alike to look at all options on the kickoff team.

“We’re just going to put our guys in as many situations where they have to make decisions,” Scott said.

Scott isn’t ready to call some of the various position battles when it comes to specialist, but one player has clearly emerged as the frontrunner for both field goals and kickoffs.

“Evan Staley’s leg just looks and sounds different from everybody,” Scott said.

The redshirt sophomore handled both roles for West Virginia last fall at various times throughout the season but now is kicking with more confidence and has held off Western Kentucky transfer Skyler Simcox. Now, that battle hasn’t been fully decided yet but Scott hasn’t ruled out the chances of one player being asked to handle both kickoff and field goal duties if they’ve earned it.

But that obviously will be monitored to keep that player’s leg fresh throughout the year.

“We’re going to put the guy out there who’s doing the best job,” Scott said.

West Virginia has two players at field goals with Staley and redshirt sophomore Luke Hogan, while the battle at kickoffs also include Simcox in the mix as well.

“It’s as much depth as we’ve ever had,” he said.

As for punter, redshirt senior Billy Kinney has overcome some of the injury and fatigue issues that haunted him a year ago to put together a much stronger camp this fall. He has taken the guidance of former punter Mike Molinari, now a graduate assistant, and also is oozing with confidence.

“He’s in a different place right now really than at any point last year,” Scott said.