The Brown book on recruiting
At this level of football, recruiting has almost become its own separate full-time job.
So in order to combat that West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has a plan in place.
“You’re basically recruiting two or three classes at a time. So I think you need to have a recruiting department and that’s really what we’re in the process of doing,” he said.
